‘Neglect’ of Uttarandhra for decades deplored

Srikakulam: All the governments have been neglecting Uttarandhra region for the last seven decades, flayed leaders and representatives of various people’s organisations, left oriented unions and intellectuals.

They attended a meeting organised by intellectuals Pedada Krishna Rao, Miska Krishnayya and Ch.Lakshmana Rao at Dr B R Ambedkar Vignana Mandiram in Srikakulam on Sunday under the title ‘Uttarandhra Aakanshalu —Karyacharana.’

Speaking on the occasion, Congress party district president Pedada Parameswara Rao flayed both State and Central governments for neglecting Uttarandhra particularly Srikakulam district by explaining statics in health, education and agricultural sectors.

They also deplored closure of railway halts and stations and not providing halts to important trains in Srikakulam. Visakhapatnam Writers’ Academy (VWA) chairman V V Ramana Murthy appealed to people to fight against injustice in all sectors.

He opposed privatisation proposal of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and explained how it is earning profits. He suggested creating awareness among people on how this region was exploited by corporate people. Human Rights Forum (HRF) State vice-president K V Jagannadha Rao expressed serious concern on proposals to establish most dangerous and polluted industries in Srikakulam alone which is partial on this region.

Uttarandhra Porata Samithi convener Sannasetti Rajasekhar appealed to people of the region to come forward to raise voice against exploitation and negligence of development.

BC Union State secretary Beena Dhilli Rao explained how the environmental balance was damaged due to illegal mining and polluted units in this region.

Abhyudhaya Rachayithala Sangham general secretary Ch Krishna Rao and Praja Kala Mandali representatives R.Chiranjivi and Neelakantam explained the plight of Uttarandhra through poets and songs.

AP CLC president, P Danesh, KNPS leader B Prabhakar, PDM leader S Veera Swamy and citizen forum president Boddepalli Mohan Rao elaborated how Uttarandhra has been neglected by the governments.

Uttarandhra Mahila Sangham leader Arunamma, engineer Srikanth, various unions representatives R Lokanadham, Ayiteswara Rao, Amma Ramakrishna, AIKMS leader T Prakash and PYL convener S Jagan also spoke.