Neglecting respiratory diseases dangerous: Specialist

Vijayawada: “Neglectingrespiratory diseases can be dangerous. Early detection and timely treatment are extremely important. If everyone has proper awareness about respiratory illnesses, they can be prevented with relative ease,” said Dr SV Sivaprasad Reddy, noted respiratory disease specialist while speaking on ‘Respiratory Diseases’ at continuous education programme here on Saturday.

Dr Sivaprasad Reddy emphasised that the respiratory system, which supplies vital oxygen to the body, must remain healthy at all times.

He said that due to rising air pollution, lifestyle changes, and the spread of infectious diseases, respiratory disorders are increasing rapidly. Common respiratory diseases include the common cold, flu, asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), tuberculosis, and lung cancer.

He explained that major causes of respiratory illnesses include air pollution, smoking, viral and bacterial infections, dust, chemicals, industrial pollution, allergies, low immunity, chronic diseases, and advancing age. Common symptoms include persistent cough, difficulty in breathing, chest tightness or pain, wheezing, fever, excessive sputum, fatigue, weakness, and in some cases, blood-stained sputum.

According to him, respiratory diseases can be diagnosed through chest X-ray, chest CT scan, sputum examination, blood tests, oxygen level assessment, and bronchoscopy. Treatment depends on the underlying cause and may include medications, nebulisation, oxygen therapy, inhalers, a full course of anti-tuberculosis drugs where required, hospitalisation if necessary, lifestyle modifications, and pulmonary rehabilitation.

Dr Sivaprasad Reddy advised that respiratory diseases can be prevented by quitting smoking, wearing masks in highly polluted areas, taking recommended vaccinations, living in a clean environment, consuming a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and consulting a doctor immediately when symptoms appear.