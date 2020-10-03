Nellore: 10 ROFR pattas distributed to beneficiaries

Nellore: IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Minister for Water Resources Anil Kumar Yadav on Friday distributed 10 Recognition of Forest Right (ROFR) pattas to an extent of 16 acres in the city while participating in a programme.

The officials also gave community rights over 27,000 acres. Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Chakradhar Babu said they had distributed the pattas under Forest Rights Act, 2006 and they would apply Rythu Bharosa Scheme also to them.

The beneficiaries can also develop the lands under the MGNREGS as they had provided additional man-days of 50. He asked the tribal families to utilise government schemes for economic growth.

The Ministers also distributed the equipment to the selected beneficiary under NBCFDC. Gudur MLA V Vara Prasad, Nellore Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, ITDA Project Officer Ananda Kumar, DTWO Vidyarani and others were present.