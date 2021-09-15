  • Menu
Nellore: 1,186 plots to be developed at Budamgunta

Nellore Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu visiting house sites at Budamgunta in Kavali mandal on Tuesday
Nellore Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu visiting house sites at Budamgunta in Kavali mandal on Tuesday

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu visited the Jagananna housing colony at Budamgunta village in Kavali limits on Tuesday and said they are initially constructing 46 houses and developing another layout with 1,186 plots

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu visited the Jagananna housing colony at Budamgunta village in Kavali limits on Tuesday and said they are initially constructing 46 houses and developing another layout with 1,186 plots.

He said they were arranging drinking water facilities, drainages, water pipes, electrification, and others for the convenience of the dwellers.

The Collector asked the officials to ensure that the layout is provided with all basic amenities. He informed that they were allocating house sites not only for Budamgunta villagers but also for the Kavali population and started the construction of houses.

He asked the officials to provide necessary assistance to the villagers for taking up house construction works. Joint Collector (Housing) Videh Khare, Project Director of Housing Venugopala Rao, Kavali RDO Seena Naik, Municipal Commissioner Siva Reddy and other officials accompanied the Collector.

