Nellore: 1.73 cr sanctioned for reconstruction of temples

Nellore: Atmakur MLA M Vikram Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned Rs 1.73 crore for the reconstruction of temples in the constituency and thanked him.

He said Rs 1.50 crore was provided for Someswaraswamy temple in Ananthasagaram mandal and Rs 23 lakh for Sri Kodanda Ramaswamy temple at Depur village of Atmakur mandal.

After the damage caused to Someswaraswamy temple during the floods in 2020, former Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy visited the place and appealed to the Chief Minister to help in the reconstruction of the temple.

After the sudden demise of Gautham Reddy, Vikram Reddy got elected as Atmakur MLA in the byelecton.

Vikram Reddy also thanked Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana for the reconstruction of the temples.