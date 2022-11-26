Nellore: 24 families shun brewing ID liquor

Nellore: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy appreciated the officials for providing support to those people, who were addicted to manufacturing of country-made liquor and relying on that trade.

Addressing at Parivartana 2.0 meeting in the city on Friday, he said 24 families in Kapparallatippa of Bogole mandal were supported with Rs 21.55 lakh for developing businesses other than arrack making and the Minister handed over the cheque to the beneficiaries during the meeting.

He appreciated the SEB and DRDA officials for transforming the communities from an unhealthy livelihood activity to a new lease of life. He announced the state government supports such families living with dignity in society giving up their earlier practices.

Kavali MLA R Pratapkumar Reddy appealed to people to come out of such illegal professions and utilise the benefits from the government. SP Vijaya Rao said they were taking stringent measures to control ganja peddling and country arrack manufacturing in the district. Legislators A Ramanarayana Reddy, M Mahidhar Reddy, M Chandrasekhar Reddy, RPK Reddy, Joint Collector R Kurmanath and SEB Joint Director Srilakshmi were present.