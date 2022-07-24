Nellore: 540 persons register for artificial limbs

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said 540 people have registered for the camp at IRCS local branch for artificial limbs and this is a big support to the persons with various locomotor disabilities.

He formally started the screening camp on Saturday organised by the IRCS local branch in association with the Rajmal Khemraj Bhandari Foundation, Raichur and Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur.

The Collector said IRCS branch has been providing excellent services to the local population for the last two years during the Covid pandemic and provided oxygen and plasma to the infected and stool first in the country for its services. He said the branch is running a cancer centre with all treatment facilities and recently the Governor also visited the place. He further said they are conducting training sessions to the unemployed youth as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. He said they are appealing to the district population to hoist the flag on all households from August 13 to 15 and said they would distribute flags to the 8.80 lakh households.

He appealed to the IRCS and other voluntary organisations to get involved in the activity. He also said they were distributing identity cards to the physically challenged persons with a unique ID and they would get benefits from the government through various schemes. IRCS local chairman P Chandrasekhar Reddy said 540 persons have registered for artificial limbs and assured that they would rise to the occasion for serving the district population. Assistant Director of the Department for Welfare of Differently Abled & Senior Citizens P Nagaraja Kumari, IRCS district vice-chairman D Suresh Naidu, co-convener Dr Ravi Kumar and others were present.