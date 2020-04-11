Nellore: 900 medical staff will be recruited on temporary basis said Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar

Nellore: Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar said that they had issued notification for filling up various medical and other supporting staff posts on an honorary basis. Around 900 posts would be filled for serving the patients as majority doctors have been deputed for COVID related treatment and other activities.

Speaking to media here on Friday, he said they were conducting walk-in interviews on April 13 for 44 anesthesiologists, 52 pulmonologists, 116 physicians, 19 ENT surgeons, 13 microbiologists, 179 anesthesia technicians, 19 lab technicians, 179 FNOs, 176 MNOs, 44 ECG technicians, and 45 stretcher-bearers.

He also said they would give honorarium to them as per the provisions of the government rules and regulations. He said the State government would take a decision after six months for recruiting the staff members on a regular basis. The notification has been issued and interested can log on to the NIC website for details, he said.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr G Rajya Lakshmi said that they had ordered 5,000 PPE kits for the requirement in the district.

Addressing media on Friday,she said now 2,000 kits were available for distributing to medical personnel. All medical teams and other staff members who work at the isolation wards have been adequately provided N-95 face masks and PPE kits, she said.

The DM&HO also said N-95 masks, PPEs and sanitisers were also available in Primary Health Centres in the district and staff members of 108-ambulance services were also given.

The teams were spraying the disinfectant solution in all red zones and the adjoining areas for the safety of the people, she said and added there were chances of preventing further spread of the virus following lockdown, social distancing and also implementing personal hygiene strictly.