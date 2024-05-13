Live
Just In
Nellore: Anganwadi worker, her son die in train accident
Nellore: In a tragic incident, an Anganwadi worker and her son died after hit by a speeding train at Kavali railway station on Sunday, while she was on election duty.
The deceased were identified as Butta Subhasini (55) and her son Butta Vijay (19) of Chaganam village of Sydapuram mandal in the district. According to sources, the deceased, Subhasini was working as Aaya at Anganwadi centre in Chaganam village. She was allocated election duty in Kavali Assembly segment, 120 km away from her native place. Hence, along with her son, she came to Kavali by train from Gudur around 10 am. When the duo was trying to cross railway track in Kavali railway station, they were hit by a speeding train coming from Vijayawada and died on the spot.
Kavali railway police registered a case and are investigating.