Nellore bags CBIP 2022 award for constructing barrages on Penna

Nellore: Nellore district bagged the CBIP award for modernising the Pennar Delta system by constructing Nellore Barrage and Sangam Barrages and for implementing other modernisation works.The Central Board of Irrigation & Power has been presenting the CBIP awards since 1927 to promote excellence in the water, power and renewable energy sectors and to recognise the best progress achieved by various institutions, stakeholders and experts. These awards were presented by eminent personalities such as Presidents and Prime Ministers of India. The award was presented this year by the Union Minister of Power R K Singh in connection with CBIP Day on Friday.





The Pennar Delta system is the backbone of the prosperity and holistic development of Sri Po tti Sriramulu Nellore district and the delta system supplies water to 2,47,000 acres of ayacut and has improved the guaranteed drinking water facilities in the district through modernisation, for reducing water scarcity and established road connectivity between more than 6 mandals, increasing ground water levels, improving crop production and having a positive impact on the lives of people in all sectors.





Nellore Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, Chief Engineer, NTR Telugu Ganga Project, Tirupati, M Srinivasulu Reddy, K Harinarayana Reddy, Ex-Chief Engineer of the Project, Tirupati received the award from the Union Minister of Power on behalf of the State government at Scope Convention Centre in New Delhi.



