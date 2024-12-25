Live
Nellore: Call centre set up to address farmers grievances
Nellore: The Agriculture department has established call centre numbers 8331057182, 8331057218, 8331057184, 8331058204 and 8331057258 at its office in the interest of addressing the problems of farmers related to fertilisers in the current season.
In a press release here on Tuesday, the DAO said that farmers can lodge complaints related to selling of fertilisers in black market or selling them for higher prices against government finalised tariff, not supplying urea despite stocks readily available and other complaints with the authorities through these numbers as government will address the problems at once.
The DAO has warned of initiating stringent action against the traders or society organisers’ shifting the fertilisers to black market.