  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: Collector inspects site for REI building

District Collector M Harinarayanan inspecting the site for constructing Regional Educational Institute building at Kanupuru Bit-2 village on Monday
x

District Collector M Harinarayanan inspecting the site for constructing Regional Educational Institute building at Kanupuru Bit-2 village on Monday

Highlights

In the wake of the Central government sanctioned Regional Educational Institute (REI) to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Telangana States, district Collector M Harinarayanan inspected site for the construction of REI building at Kanupuru Bit-2 village of Venkatachalam mandal on Monday

Nellore: In the wake of the Central government sanctioned Regional Educational Institute (REI) to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Telangana States, district Collector M Harinarayanan inspected site for the construction of REI building at Kanupuru Bit-2 village of Venkatachalam mandal on Monday. The Collector appealed to the farmers of the village to cooperate by giving their lands for setting up of REI, assuring them that the government will offer attractive price for their lands.

He said that REI would be set up temporarily at VR College in the city until the building construction completes at Kanupuru village. He said Central Educational Department (CED) Secretary Sanjay Kumar will visit the district on December 17 to discuss various issues including land acquisition for the establishment of REI in the district.

Later, Collector Harinarayanan inspected VR College in the city and ordered the officials to make the building ready.

Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikas Marmath, District Educational Officer Ganga Bhavani, Venkatachalam Tahsildar Naresh were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X