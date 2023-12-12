Nellore: Collector inspects site for REI building

Nellore: In the wake of the Central government sanctioned Regional Educational Institute (REI) to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Telangana States, district Collector M Harinarayanan inspected site for the construction of REI building at Kanupuru Bit-2 village of Venkatachalam mandal on Monday. The Collector appealed to the farmers of the village to cooperate by giving their lands for setting up of REI, assuring them that the government will offer attractive price for their lands.



He said that REI would be set up temporarily at VR College in the city until the building construction completes at Kanupuru village. He said Central Educational Department (CED) Secretary Sanjay Kumar will visit the district on December 17 to discuss various issues including land acquisition for the establishment of REI in the district.

Later, Collector Harinarayanan inspected VR College in the city and ordered the officials to make the building ready.

Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikas Marmath, District Educational Officer Ganga Bhavani, Venkatachalam Tahsildar Naresh were present.