Nellore: Compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre for paddy demanded

Nellore: TDP politburo member and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has alleged that the government totally failed to tackle the drought situation in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he criticised the State government for declaring only 103 mandals as drought-hit when 470 mandals were affected by severe drought conditions.

Stating that worst-ever deficit rainfall over the last 76 years was recorded in the month of October this year, the TDP leader criticised the Ministers for Agriculture and Irrigation for their failure to come to the rescue of farmers. While finding fault with the government for not declaring YSR district as drought-hit, the TDP leader wondered why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who hails from the same district remained only a silent spectator.