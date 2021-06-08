Nellore: Distribution of Anandaiah's Covid medicine begins

Nellore: Traditional herbal practitioner Bonigi Anandaiah officially launched distribution of the medication in Sarvepalli constituency in the district on Monday along with the Sarvepalli MLA and YSR Congress leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy on the premises of Venkaiah Swamy temple at Golagamudi village in Venkatachalam mandal of Nellore district.

MLA Govardhan Reddy, who sponsored and participated in the programme, informed that the concoction would be distributed to 1.80 lakh families of Sarvepalli constituency in the first phase.

He thanked the family members of Anandaiah for providing the concoction to the families in the constituency on priority basis.

The MLA, who is involved with verbal dual with his long-time rival and TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy over the medicine, made it clear that he had no selfish motives behind the distribution of the remedy other then the welfare of people but some people have been trying to defame him for supporting Anandaiah's medicine.

"I felt that this is my prime responsibility to provide the medicine to all the people in my constituency. Some political leaders have mentally harassed Anandaiah with their baseless comments," the MLA added.

He also reminded that he had started the distribution of essentials to the people of Sarvepalli constituency starting from Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy temple in Venkatachalam mandal and successfully completed the programme during the lockdown period.

YSRCP leader M Vishnuvardhan Reddy and the team members of Anandaiah strived hard for preparation and distribution of the concoction, MLA appreciated.