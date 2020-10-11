Nellore: Farmers bite into Taiwan guava with relish

Nellore: With the increased demand for the guava, several farmers are shifting to its cultivation in the upland mandals in the district. Out of 350 hectare guava groves in the district, around 200 hectare land is located in the upland mandals like Kaluvoya, Atmakuru, Marripadu, Vinjamuru, Anantasagaram, Chejarla and others. The farmers from other districts are showing interest in this horticulture crop.

Guava is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium and fibre. The nutrient content of the fruit gives many health benefits. Vitamin C is beneficial in boosting immunity during the pandemic and the doctors have started suggesting regular consumption of Vitamin-C through Indian gooseberry or amla (usiri), lemon, guava, papaya, oranges, grapes, mango, apple and pomegranates.

Guava is affordable for many sections of people because of its price and availability. During the pandemic, people started consuming guava, papaya, lemons, oranges, grapes and amla powder daily for improving their immunity.

During the pandemic, the demand for guava has increased with one kilogram of country guava costing Rs 40-50 and the Taiwan variety Rs 80-100.

With the increased demand, farmers have started cultivating guava crop in the drylands. Due to the dull and dark green colour, country guava is not preferred by many consumers. But the Taiwan variety, which comes is in white, red/pink, and yellow flesh colours attracts the consumers.

"Taiwan variety is sweet when compared to the country variety and each fruit weighs around 250-300 gram. People normally prefer fruits with good colour, sweetness and aroma. The Taiwan variety is attracting the urban population. Hence we are turning to guava cultivation in the drylands. The plants grow up to 2.5 to 3 metre," said K Sivarami Reddy from Vinjamur Mandal.

Horticulture officials said that many farmers are interested in cultivation of Taiwan variety guava. In the first two years the yield of the plant will be normal but later it will increase. The trees can produce fruits up to 15 years without much investment.

Initially, farmers have to spend Rs 60,000 to 70,000 per acre for planting the saplings. The state government is providing incentives to the horticulture farmers with Rs 20,000 per acre. After three years, some farmers are getting Rs 80,000 to 90,000 per acre if the crop is good.

Assistant director of horticulture SMA Khaleem, Atmakur, said, "There are around 500 acre (200 hectare) of Taiwan guava gardens in the region as the farmers are showing interest in the crop due to huge profits". The farmers who have vacant lands of 3-4 acre prefer to cultivate premier guava variety for easy cultivation and good profits, he added.