Nellore gets 40 oxygen concentrators from DRDO

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said the district administration has received 40 oxygen concentrators provided by DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy for distributing to the GGH and other hospitals in the revenue divisions in the district. The Collector said these oxygen concentrator machines will be used at casualty wards for people with mild symptoms of Covid-19. He visited the GGH on Thursday and observed the equipment.

He also said there has been a huge demand for oxygen during the second wave and consequently DRDO chief Satheesh Reddy supported the need considering difficulties in the district. He also informed that the 10 concentrators would be handed over to the GGH and 5 to each revenue division.

Chakradhar Babu said they had formed a committee headed by Joint Collector T Bapi Reddy for monitoring the availability and usage of oxygen. The committee will also monitor collection of oxygen from industries in the district and maintain stocks at the GGH for utilising during emergencies. They were also reviewing the situation daily for taking instant steps to avoid any shortage of oxygen, he added.

Chakradhar Babu also said for the past few weeks, 30-33 per cent of positive cases are being reported and hence, the hospitals are experiencing severe pressure for oxygen. He also said Remdesivir vials are available adequately and they would initiate stern action against black marketeers.

A committee has been formed for monitoring food, medication and sanitation in the hospitals and it will review regularly for taking immediate measures and said the district the administration was completely focusing on Covid situation and imposed curfew as per the directions of the state government for restricting the movement of the population to arrest the spread of virus.

He said doctors will take a decision on how much volume of oxygen to be provided to the patients and suggested the people to follow Covid protocol of wearing a facemask, maintain social distancing and frequent handwash. Joint Collectors Dr M N Harendira Prasad, T Bapi Reddy, GGH Superintendent Dr J Prabhakar and others were present.