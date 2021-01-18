Nellore gets 524 vehicles for fine rice distribution

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that ration cardholders will be provided fine rice from February 1 and 524 vehicles have been arranged for the purpose. He inspected the vehicles at the ACSR Stadium on Sunday along with the senior officials and said the rice bags would be handed over to beneficiaries at their doorsteps with the help of these vehicles.

He said they were formally launching the vehicles on January 20 and asked the officials to complete the registration process. He explained that they had provided financial assistance to the selected beneficiary from the SC/ST/BC/Minority and EBC Corporations with 60 per cent subsidy.

He also said they had attached the volunteer network of wards/villages with the civil supplies department and the fine rice would be supplied to cardholders at their doorsteps from the beginning of next month. The Collector also said the Ministers from the district would launch the programme on January 20 and said the cardholders of even small and interior villages are also availing the facility. In-charge Joint Collector Rosemond, DSO Ch Balakrishna Rao, and others accompanied the Collector.