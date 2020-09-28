Nellore gets borewells worth 300 crore

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that they are allocating 10 borewell drilling vehicles to all constituencies in the district. He participated in the video conference with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the launching of YSR Jala Kala scheme in the state on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, he said that each machine digs around 16,000-17,000 wells in the constituency under the scheme. The Collector also said they were going to spend around Rs 300 crore for the same and appealed to farmers to register their names at Grama Sachivalayam.

He said the requests would initially be verified by the VROs and they would be forwarded to the DWMA and then to the groundwater department for the survey on the feasibility. On the basis of the report submitted by the groundwater department, they would sanction the borewell, he explained.