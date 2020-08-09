Nellore gets excess rainfall in Southwest monsoon

Nellore: Southwest monsoon showered adequate rains this year. Interestingly, the Nellore district received 51.6 per cent of excess rainfall in the current monsoon season. Against the normal rainfall of 166.3 mm, the district received 252.2 mm rainfall since June 1.



The climate of Nellore is tropical with hot, humid summers and mild winters. April and May are the hottest months and the hot conditions generally last until the end of July. December, January, and February are the months with moderate chilly conditions. Nellore normally doesn't receive rains in South-West monsoon and it mainly depends on Northeast Monsoon between the months of October and December which accounts for about 60 per cent of the annual rainfall.

South Peninsula consisting of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and south Interior Karnataka will receive about 30 per cent of annual rainfall in Northeast monsoon and Nellore gets rainfall whenever the monsoon touches this region. Southwest monsoon gives showers sporadically depending on the severity of thunderstorms and the intensity of monsoon. So, people consider the SE monsoon rains for initiating the farm activity.

Strangely, this year, the monsoon showered good rains that accounted for more than 50 per cent of excess giving relief to the farming community. The average rainfall of state is also around 35 per cent of excess and only Srikakulam received 21 per cent of deficient rainfall this year.

Only during 2017, the district saw an excess rainfall of 37 pc. It was a deficit of 43 pc in 2016, 60 pc in 2018, and more than 40 pc scanty rainfall in 2019. But this year it recorded 51 pc excess due to monsoon activity.

This year, interestingly, only Buchireddypalem mandal received deficient rainfall with more than 50 pc. Other mandals recorded either excess or normal till August 8. Upland mandals such as Varikuntapadu, Marripadu, Duttaluru, Anantasagaram, Podalakuru, Manubolu, Gudur, and Chillakuru received the excess rainfall of more than 100 pc.

This time, the district recorded excess rainfall of 58 pc in June, and 60 pc in July giving encouraging situation to the farmers. During the last one-week, the situation has been inspiring with 100 pc excess rainfall. Consequently, the groundwater level also improved in the district. It was 8.60 meters in July this year and the current water level on Friday is around 9.07 meters giving respite to the people. Groundwater department has installed 95 Real-time Data Monitoring Systems in the district.