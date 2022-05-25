Nellore: Governor inaugurates radiotherapy block at cancer hospital

Nellore: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurated the newly-constructed radiotherapy block-II of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Cancer Hospital in Nellore on Tuesday.

He said the building will be utilised to install the 'Linear Accelerator' machine and the CT scan machine, used for treatment and detection of cancer. The hospital located on a 7-acre site with 128 beds facility, provides services in surgical oncology, medical oncology and radiation oncology.

The Governor said IRCS Nellore Cancer Hospital is the one and only cancer hospital maintained by the Red Cross Society in India. Referring to the completion of construction of buildings and procurement of specialised cancer treatment equipment at a cost of Rs 10 crore, he thanked the donors and Red Cross members.

He expressed happiness over the sanction of Rs 3 crore by Government of India to install a cobalt unit for radiotherapy treatment, which was inaugurated by former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam in 2006.

He said that the hospital is a boon to the people and said it had saved the lives of many poor cancer patients of Chittoor, Kadapa and Prakasam districts in general and young mothers by providing the best possible medical facilities and amenities.

He said the IRCS Nellore was also maintaining 14 other projects apart from the prestigious cancer hospital. He appealed to carry forward the decent work and the humanitarian activities by serving society in the true spirit of the Red Cross movement.

Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, Joint Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, SP Ch Vijaya Rao and Chairman of Red Cross Nellore unit P Chandrasekhar Reddy were present.