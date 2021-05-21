Nellore: ICMR, Ayush teams reach Krishnapatnam

Nellore: Once the state government announced roping in the experts from the ICMR for confirming the efficiency of the ayurvedic preparation for treating covid infection, teams from the ICMR and Ayush reached Krishnapatnam on Friday evening for collecting the samples. In fact, there are no harmful substances in oral medication which contain various natural herbs that efficiently work on the virus infection. These herbs were said to be antiviral and the problem arises with only eye drops that are likely to damage the vision of the users in long run.

Unconfirmed reports say the Ayush department hadn't raised any objections on the oral medication and it has to be declared officially. Since ICMR is looking after the effectiveness of the medication there would be no hurdles for distribution in case it gets the nod. The team is collecting samples from the makers and interact with them about what the ingredients are in the preparation. Joint Collector MN Harendira Prasad who accompanied the team said they collected the samples and analyze them as part of their activity.