Just In
Nellore: Intense campaign comes to an end
Nellore : The intense campaigning by all political parties for ensuing elections came to an end on Saturday.
The ruling YSRCP, which registered unilateral and massive victory in 2019 elections, is moving earth and heaven to repeat the same despite facing anti-incumbency from public. On the other hand, TDP along with an electoral alliance with BJP and JSP, is striving to retain power in the coming elections.
YSRCP chief and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held electioneering three times while TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu four times and his son and that party national secretary Nara Lokesh, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila once each conducted electioneering in the district after gazette notification for elections was released on April 18.