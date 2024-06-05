World Food Safety Day 2024: Unveiling the significance of food safety standards

Food is the very essence of life. Not only is it vital for survival but also for life itself to keep going. Given its paramountcy, it stands crucial to promote the consumption of healthy food to avert foodborne illnesses.

In an effort to raise public knowledge of the risks associated with consuming contaminated food, food safety guidelines have been put into place to prevent health outbreaks. The primary goal of these standards is to promote transparent food trade and consumer health protection. This encompasses regulations concerning production, labeling, packaging, and distribution, empowering consumers to make informed decisions regarding their food intake.

Every year June 7th is observed as World Food Safety Day. The motive behind this day is to increase public awareness of tainted food consumption and encourage the detection, management and prevention of foodborne illnesses. Consequently, this will promote human well-being, food security, and economic growth. With this year's World Food Safety Day around the corner, it stands vital to acknowledge and adhere to food safety standards for one's own safety and well-being.

Ensuring quality: The role of food safety standards

Prevent foodborne diseases: According to the WHO, contaminated food results in over 4 lakh fatalities and 600 million cases of foodborne illness globally each year. This statistical figure underscores the disruptive impact of foodborne diseases. Here, food safety standards play an integral role as they promote safe food handling, storage, processing, and transportation in an effort to prevent the development and spread of bacteria that can contaminate food and cause illnesses.

Encourage public protection: The primary aim of food safety standards is to protect the interest of the public and promote well-being. Furthermore, these regulations guarantee food producers are adhering to the appropriate protocols right from food processing to transportation, ensuring that the final customer receives pure and high-quality products.

Promote sustainable development: Food safety standards ensure safe food production and consumption which contributes to sustainable development. Responsible food production methods limit resource waste and the probability of foodborne diseases, easing the pressure on healthcare systems and encouraging long-term sustainability.

Promote food safety: Tips for the general public

Employ appropriate food storage techniques: The right way to prevent food wastage and spoilage is to ensure proper food storage. Segregating and correctly storing perishable and non-perishable items guarantees the freshness of food and adds to its shelf life.

Go for local food sources: Going for local food sources offers individuals a leg up on learning more about the food's origins and quality. This promotes healthy consumption and helps prevent the transmission of foodborne illnesses.

Keep a tap on expiry dates: Following the purchase, make sure to keep an eye on the expiry dates of the food products. Be conscious to use the products before they cross their expiry in order to enjoy them while they are still fresh and avoid wastage.

World Food Safety Day: Protecting health with safe food practices

World Food Safety Day serves as a crucial reminder of the essential role that food safety plays in safeguarding lives and enhancing public health. Adhering to food safety standards and practising safe food practices can help establish an environment conducive to safe food consumption.