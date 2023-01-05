Nellore: Journalism provides opportunity to serve people better

Nellore: Press Academy Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao said that journalism will provides an opportunity to serve the people better. He visited Vikrama Simhapuri University on Thursday as part of his district tour. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao suggested that the media should stop biased reporting and make the people aware of facts.

He said that journos should focus on shortcomings of government and stop misleading the people by publishing real facts. He urged the youth to realise the positives and negatives in the society and move towards the facts, which is true journalism. He called upon the youth to develop a passion for journalism for the betterment of society. On this occasion, the Press Academy Chairman participated in an interaction with the students on journalism and values and addressed many questions asked by the students related to journalism.

Stating that there were many employment opportunities in the media, he asked the youth to join media for the benefit of society. He also said that special attention should be paid to journalism courses in all universities.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof GM Sundaravalli, Registrar Prof P Ramachandra Reddy, RDO A Malola, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations M Venkateswara Prasad, Principal Vijayanand and others participated.