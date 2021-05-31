Nellore: Leaders express happiness over Anandaiah's concoction distribution

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA K Govardhan Reddy expressed happiness over allowing ayurvedic practitioner B Anandaiah for distribution of medicine to public and greeted the concoction maker on Monday.

He said the state government considered the issue on priority basis respecting the belief of huge number of people and directed for thorough probe into its efficacy and side effects and finally approved it.

He said they had not considered any negative comments of some leaders on the issue and waited for the final decision of the government. He also thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for respecting sentiments of people and allowed the preparation for public distribution which made him a people's leader.

Further, TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said the CCRAS had approved the medical preparations categorised as P, L and F for distribution which is a welcoming decision.

He suggested that the distribution activity should be taken up at Krishnapatnam following the Covid guidelines for safety of people issuing time-slot tokens in Nellore city for avoiding huge rush and distribution-related problems.