Nellore link in Chandrayaan-3 success

Vijayawada: The people of Andhra Pradesh should feel additional pride for one of its sons of soil Dr Raja V L N Sridhar, who is the Team Lead for the development of LIBS instrument in Chandrayaan-3. He has been working as a scientist/engineer at LEOS (Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems) of Isro in Bengaluru for the last 16 years and has been contributing to the development of scientific instruments for interplanetary exploration missions, says Dr G Little Flower, Professor of Physics and dean of students affairs of Maris Stella College here.

Talking to The Hans India on Monday, she recalls that Raja V L N Sridhar hails from a humble background. He is son of Raja Narasimhulu and Nirmala from Nellore. He did M Tech in Laser Technology, IIT Kanpur.

Dr Little Flower said that he was the best outgoing students in Physics, ANU PG Centre in 2000. He received Isro Young Scientist Award and Team Excellence Awards for contribution to Scientific Instrument development for Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan missions. His progression to becoming one of ISRO’s leading scientists serves as an inspiration to the youth and children of Andhra Pradesh, motivating them to aspire to become future space scientists, she said.

Dr Little Flower shares her personal association with Raja VLN Sridhar from his PG days. She said that she, too, earned her PhD degree under Prof N Veeraiah from Acharya Nagarjuna University, PG Centre, Nuzvid. She hopes that his successful journey will inspire youth of AP.