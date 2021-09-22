Nellore: Man watches wife's suicide, even videographs it

Nellore: A man instead of preventing his wife from taking her life, videographed and forwarded it to her relatives asking them to bring the dead body. The deceased has been identified as Kondamma (29) and the incident happened at JR Peta of in Atmakur town late on Tuesday night.

Penchalaiah and Kondamma got married 12 years ago and the couple were blessed with two children. Kondamma was working as a resource person in MEPMA while her husband Penchalaiah has been working as a security guard in Atmakur town.

Suspecting fidelity of his wife, Penchalaiah started harassing Kondamma for some time. The duo was having frequent heated exchanges on the issue. Late on Tuesday night, after heated arguments between them, Kondamma hanged herself to death before her husband at their residence.

But Penchalaiah failed to stop her and even videographed the entire suicide episode and forwarded it to her relatives. Later, he asked them to take the dead body. Based on the information provided by the relatives, Atmakur police immediately swung into action and took Penchalaiah into custody. They booked a case against him and shifted the body for post-mortem.