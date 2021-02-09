Nellore: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav seeks feedback from locals to keep city clean

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said the city will witness a huge development in the coming 6-8 months. Inaugurating the plastic bottle crushing unit at Gandhi Statue Centre on Monday, the minister said all efforts would be made to make the city plastic-free. He also said Pogathota and Nartaki Centre areas would be developed as model places.

The Minister said they had discussed with the doctors and others located in Pogathota and Brindavanam on Sunday for collecting opinion from them on the issues of better traffic management, parking, sanitation and surveillance. It takes another one-two months for preparing the plan of action, he added.

He said the team of senior officials such as Commissioners, Municipal Secretary-level officials visited the best civic bodies in the country and observed the practices there making the cities clean and beautiful. He also said they had arranged the plastic crushing machines at Gandhi Statue Centre, RTC Main Bus Stand and Atmakur Bus Stand with the support of factories under Corporate Social Responsibility for clearing the plastic waste from the places.

He appealed to the city population to use the machines while they use plastic material and they would get a gift coupon as part of encouragement. He said the coupons can be used for getting discounts on purchases in shopping malls and restaurants. Till now, Khadi Bhandar and another restaurant have accepted for offering discounts on the coupons, Anil Kumar said. He sought support from the locals for making the city a model one.