Nellore: Notification issued for Atmakur by-election

Nellore: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued the notification for the by-election to Atmakur Assembly constituency in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

The ECI has scheduled June 23 for the date of polling. The by-election was caused due to the sudden death of sitting legislator Mekapati Goutham Reddy on February 21 this year. Goutham served as Industries and Information Technology Minister in the Jagan Mohan Reddy's first Cabinet. The ruling YSR Congress is fielding Goutham's younger brother Vikram Reddy as its candidate for the by-poll.

Going by the tradition, where the rival party does not put up its candidate in the event of the death of a sitting legislator, the TDP may opt out of the by-poll contest.

The BJP, however, has announced that it would fight the Atmakur by-election but it is yet to name its nominee. The last date for filing of nominations is June 6 and the deadline for withdrawal is June 9. After the election slated for June 23, counting of votes will be taken up on June 26, according to the ECI schedule. This is the second by-election for an Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh caused by the death of sitting MLAs, after the 2019 general election.

Badwel (SC) constituency in Kadapa district saw a by-election in October last year following the death of sitting MLA Venkata Subbiah. Two candidates submitted nominations for the by-election to Atmakur Assembly constituency before the returning officer and Joint Collector MN Harendhira Prasad at Atmakur in Nellore on Monday. The election process started on Monday with the returning officer issuing the gazette notification for the election. Goda Ramesh Kumar of Peoples Republican Party and Ravu Subhrahmanyam of Navataram Party have submitted their nominations on Monday. Further, District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said the nomination process started at Atmakur on Monday and it will conclude on June 6.

He said the model code of conduct came into force all over the district after the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule on May 25 evening.

The Collector said special teams have been formed for effective implementation of the election code apart from arranging mobile teams and check-posts with special attention on inter-district borders.

Staff deputed for polling duties will be given training and special care is being taken to maintain the EVMs. Covid protocol will be followed as per the guidelines of the State and the Central governments. As many as 122 sensitive polling stations have been identified in the constituency of the total 279 polling stations to deploy additional forces to prevent any untoward incidents.

Chakradhar Babu said measures will be taken to provide drinking water and buttermilk to the voters on the day of polling scheduled between 7 am and 6 pm on June 23.