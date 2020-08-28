Nellore: Officials told to shift elderly with comorbidities to Covid hospitals

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu directed the officials to shift the Covid positive patients with comorbidities to the hospitals or Covid care centres for better treatment.



Conducting a review meeting with the officials here on Friday, he said these preventive measures can reduce mortality rate significantly and asked the Superintendent of Government General Hospital Dr E Sudhakar Reddy to form a team of expert doctors to take care of such patients with critical ailments.

The Collector said the situation had improved significantly due to plasma therapy to Covid contracted persons. He alerted that the number of positive cases would increase in the coming weeks and asked for dedicated services of the doctors to serve the infected for reducing the death rate. Chakradhar Babu also said the expert team of doctors should work 24X7 for serving the patients with critical ailments. They should also create awareness among the patients, who are going to discharge after treatment on plasma donation, that would be helpful to others, he said.

Everyone should be treated equally and the doctors should strive hard to provide the best treatment available, he pointed out. He said people with comorbidities and above 60 years of age should be suggested to join the hospital for round-the-clock monitoring and appropriate treatment.

He asked the medical officers at the Primary Health Centres to treat the Covid cases initially at their facility and asked them to shift asymptomatic cases to Care Centres. In case of any severe health problems, such patients should be shifted to GGH on an ambulance with oxygen facility for better treatment, he pointed out. He asked the PHC doctors to train the CHC staff members on taking an appropriate decision based on the health condition of positive cases.

He appealed to people who gave swabs for tests have to confine to household until their result is confirmed supporting efforts of administration in preventing further spread of infections. He asked the GGH officials to have an arrangement with some private laboratories for CT Scan facility in the hospital. Joint Collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, DMHO Dr G Rajyalakshmi, Superintendent of GGH Dr E Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.