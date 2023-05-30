Nellore: Phase-1 works will be completed by Jan 2024, says Gudivada Amarnath

Gudluru (Nellore district) : Minister for industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said that in order to make use of natural resources accrued by 974 km coat line the state government has proposed to construct four ports at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore in the state.

The industries minister along with agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy inspected the first phase of ongoing Ramayapatnam port development works at Ramayapatnam village of Gudluru mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that after coming to power in 2019 it was Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who set up AP Maritum Board with an aim of utilizing the natural resources and decided to construct four ports at Kakinada, Ramayapatnam, Mulapeta and Machilipatnam in addition to six ports existing in the state.

The first phase of Ramayapatnam port which was taken up at a cost of Rs 2,600 crore was to be completed by January 2024, he said.

The minister said thousands unemployed youth would get jobs once the port is completed.

The district administration has already discussed with the displaced families about several issues like rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R), provision of infrastructure facilities and jobs he said adding that everything will be settled as per promises made.

Agriculture minister Govardhan Reddy said that Nellore district was witnessing rapid development like Krishnapatnam port, Sangam and Penna barrages, APGenco thermal power stations owing to the initiative of late chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and the present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the government was keen to provide rehabilitation to the displaced families.

Kandukuru MLA M Mahidhar Reddy, Kavali MLA R Prathap Kumar Reddy, joint collector Kurmanath, Kandukuru sub-collector Sobhika, port MD Prapath Reddy and others were present.