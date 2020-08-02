Nellore: Provide admission to Corona patients in 15 minutes says Joint Collector-Development Dr N Prabhakar Reddy

Nellore: Joint Collector-Development Dr N Prabhakar Reddy has directed the officials to give admission to the COVID patients within 15 minutes. Addressing the officials at the Government General Hospital here on Sunday, he asked them to increase the number of volunteers to complete the process of admission within the stipulated time.

Prabhakar Reddy also said FNOs, MNOs to be attached to the patients who are in the Intensive Care Units and asked them to provide faultless services to the patients. He said the ICUs has to be strengthened with the specialised services and asked to allot duties to the newly joined medical specialists.

The Joint Collector said intercom should work in all divisions and communication should reach a level of informing about the status of test through the WhatsApp. There should be a system and coordination between all wings and the nodal officers have to render their services as assigned, he informed.

Prabhakar Reddy also said patients who recovered from the disease have to be shifted from isolation to the COVID Care Centres for follow up action. This gives scope for providing oxygen to the needy patients, he suggested.

He said no one should face difficulty for admission in the GGH. DRDA Project Director V K Seena Naik, GGH Superintendent Dr Sudhakar Reddy, COVID ward nodal officer Dr Narendra, Deputy Superintendent Dr Sasikanth, and others were present.