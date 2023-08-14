Nellore resonates with Annamacharya Sankeertanas

Live
Sri City: A music and dance concert, marking 614th birth anniversary of Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya, was conducted here on Saturday at PVR Kalyana Mandapam in Nellore, under the collaborative patronage of Nellore Annamacharya Jayanti Utsav Committee and Srivani (Sri City’s Spiritual & Literary Forum).
Former Director of SVETA, TTD Bhuman Subrahmanyam Reddy, Saraswati Prasad of TTD Annamacharya Project and a team of dancers from Gurukrupa Kalakshetra, Nellore exhibited their talents in the two and half hour long well-orchestrated programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhuman stated that Annamayya opened the path for egalitarian society by preaching equality and opposing to discrimination and other social ills that were prevalent in the community at that time.
Saraswati Prasad, supported by P Panduranga Rao, Sankar and Suresh on percussion instruments, melodiously sung nine Annamayya Keerthanas while the young girls performed graceful dance simultaneously. Convenor of the event Tunga Siva Prabhata Reddy, Sannareddy Rajagopala Reddy and others participated.