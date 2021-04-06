Nellore: Ruling party leaders looting natural resources, alleges Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao

Nellore: Former Minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao said that the ruling party leaders were looting natural resources in the State such as sand, gravel, human hair, and many others and shifting them to Chennai, Bengaluru and other areas.

He addressed the media at the party office on Tuesday and said liquor is another source of income for them.

Uma said that the main intention of the ruling party leaders was indulging in corruption and irregularities. He said that hills, hillocks, and others would vanish in the State before the current regime complete its tenure. He said the majority of gravel stocks from Polavaram canals disappeared within two years after the YSRCP came to power.

He said now the ruling party leaders were offering Rs 2,000 per vote to the voters in Tirupati LS by-poll from the money they earned through illicit methods.

He said the ruling party leaders were saying that they would get a huge majority (in lakhs) in the ensuing by-poll as they offering huge money to the voters. The former Minister said the YSRCP leaders lacked courage to face the elections in a sincere manner and they were resorting to irregularities to lure innocent voters. TDP Nellore district general secretary Ch Venkateswara Reddy and others were present.