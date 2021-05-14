Nellore: Set up call centre to shift Covid-infected to test centres

Nellore: Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy directed the Atmakur RDO A Chaitravarshini to arrange a call centre and separate vehicles to take Covid suspected patients to the testing centres and confine them to their homes till the results are announced.

He was puzzled when Atmakur DSP K Venkateswar Rao told the minister about people with Covid symptoms are traveling in public and private transport vehicles mingling with others in the division during a review on Covid situation in Atmakur division through virtual mode on Thursday.

The minister stressed the need to keep a tab on private laboratories which are not posting the Covid test results online reacting to a complaint by Atmakur Municipal Commissioner K Ramesh Babu. Goutham Reddy assured the Commissioner that he would talk to the Collector to resolve the issue regarding the paucity of funds to dispose the bodies of Covid patients.

He also promised to arrange 150 Remdesivir injections and 10 to 15 oxygen concentrators from Medtech in Visakhapatnam besides 100 oxygen cylinders on daily basis from Gudur.

He elicited information on the treatment at 100 bedded government hospital in Atmakur from RMO Dr Usha Sundari and the Minister called for organised efforts to contain Covid and offer effective treatment to the patients to prevent spread of infection.