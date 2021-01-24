Nellore: SKFF, GKN canals to be widened with Rs 1,550 crore

Nellore: The state government is now taking up expansion of flood flow canals of important projects in the district. The canal from Somasila Reservoir to Kandaleru reservoir with the existing capacity of 12,500 cusecs is being expanded to 24,000 cusecs with Rs 918 crore and also widening the Gottipati Kondapanaidu canal with Rs 632 crore.

The state government has provided administrative sanctions to the works and they have to be completed in the coming three years.

It may be recalled that the irrigation department had proposed to expand the existing Somasila Kandaleru Flood Flow canal for increasing the discharge of water during the flood time. They planned to expand 45-km long canal with Rs 918 crore and the state government had provided the administrative sanction through the GO RT 583 on December 2, 2020.

The sum will be utilised for investigation, design, preparation of hydraulic particulars and earthwork excavation, lining, construction of structures including head regulator for widening the canal from Km 0 to 45.125 km in Kaluvoya and Chejarla mandals of the district.

They estimated around 250 acres of land has to be acquired from the farmers for taking up the works. A study was carried out in 2015 to increase the capacity of Flood Flow canal to improve its excess water discharge as it is the main channel to release water into the sea. Officials have been facing a difficult situation when the inflows are heavy and also with the present poor supply capacity of 12,500 cusecs.

The canal system faced severe strain during the catastrophic rainfall in November 2020 and at one point, the officials failed to manage the inflows into Somasila reservoir and the consequent outflows for managing water levels. This has become a major hurdle not only for canal system under Somasila but also for Gottipati Kondapanaidu Canal which is Somasila North Canal that discharges water into Rallapadu reservoir.

The capacity of canal is currently 772 cusecs and the water resources department proposed to expand to 1,540 cusecs with Rs 632 crore. The government also gave administrative sanction for taking up the works.

The expansion is useful for Atmakur, Anantasagaram, Kondapuram, Vinjamur of Nellore and Lingasamudram, Voletivaripalem, Gudlur, and Ulavapadu mandals in Prakasam district.

A senior official from the water resources department said that they are planning to take up works shortly as per directions of the government.