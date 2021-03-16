Nellore: Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy questions legality of Naidu case

Nellore: TDP senior leader and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy wondered how cases could be registered against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu when the High Court of Andhra Pradesh had clearly said in an earlier judgment that there has been no insider trading in the land pooling activity in Amaravati.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he condemned serving of notices on Naidu by CID stating that registering cases under 10 sections, including under SC, ST Act was a heinous act of the government.

He said 30,000 acre land was acquired through land pooling in 2015 and no person from SC, ST community had lodged a complaint against the government at the time of the process alleging insider trading.

"Even the High Court had clearly mentioned in its the judgment that no insider trading took place in the land pooling activity. It is all as per law. In fact, there is no such word as 'insider trading' in the Indian Penal Code.

Even when they were the opposition, YSR Congress leaders levelled allegations against the government that insider trading occurred in 4,000 acres in the acquisition process," he explained.

He said now the ruling party is thinking that they can do anything in the wake of panchayat and municipal poll results and asked how the police had registered a case under SC/ST Atrocities Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

Chandramohan Reddy said Ramakrishna Reddy approached many courts and nowhere he got favourable decision on so-called "insider trading". He said police can take action in case any victim had lodged a complaint with the police directly.

"The government procured lands for distribution. Many people attempted suicide due to injustice done by the government. How many cases should be registered against the government making them responsible for such instances," he asked.

There are three clear cases in the Sarvepalli constituency in Nellore, one at Venkannapalem in Manubole, and two women in Cherlopalli, he said.

Chandramohan Reddy said the ruling party was trying to involve Chandrababu Naidu as they had earlier registered cases against party state president K Atchennaidu and added that the government had to face public revolt if it continued this political vandalism.

He said the government had succeeded in getting a huge loans for continuing the welfare programmes, but achieved nothing in terms of development.