Live
- Speculations surround IT minister appointment
- South Korea urges North Korea to cooperate in uncovering truth of South Korean POWs
- Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC directs serving of notices to WBSSC recruits of 2016
- Apple informs component suppliers to source iPhone 16 batteries from India: Report
- Invitations to Jagan, Chandrababu and KCR for CM oath taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy
- Revanth Reddy resigns from MP post
- Discord Launches Updated Mobile App Experience to Chat and Hang Out on the Go
- BJP will form govt in Telangana soon, claims MLA Raja Singh
- Bhatti to be Dy CM and TPCC President?
- Elections done, now race for cabinet berths
Just In
Nellore: Spl officer, Collector visit rain-affected areas
CH Harikiran who was appointed as special officer for Nellore district visited several rain-affected areas along with Collector M Harinarayanan and Nellore Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat on Tuesday
Nellore: CH Harikiran who was appointed as special officer for Nellore district visited several rain-affected areas along with Collector M Harinarayanan and Nellore Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat on Tuesday. The special officer inspected the uprooted trees at Manumasidhi Nagar, Vijaya Mahal gate, Ramalingpuram under bridge etc areas in the city and interacted with the victims.
On the occasion, the Collector has explained the condition of cyclone-affected areas and the precautionary measures taken by the district administration.
The Collector said that alarming situation was still continuing especially in coastal mandals in the district. He said that the administration has declared a holiday for educational institutions on Tuesday keeping in view the situation.