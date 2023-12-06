Nellore: Spl officer, Collector visit rain-affected areas

Nellore: CH Harikiran who was appointed as special officer for Nellore district visited several rain-affected areas along with Collector M Harinarayanan and Nellore Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat on Tuesday. The special officer inspected the uprooted trees at Manumasidhi Nagar, Vijaya Mahal gate, Ramalingpuram under bridge etc areas in the city and interacted with the victims.

On the occasion, the Collector has explained the condition of cyclone-affected areas and the precautionary measures taken by the district administration.

The Collector said that alarming situation was still continuing especially in coastal mandals in the district. He said that the administration has declared a holiday for educational institutions on Tuesday keeping in view the situation.