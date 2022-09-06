  • Menu
Nellore stands at fourth place in holding Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programs

Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu
Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district has bagged a national level award for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programs and implementation of government welfare schemes.

The central government examined the implementation of these programs in 780 districts across the country for 120 days.

The top 10 best performing districts have been selected for the awards by the central government in which Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore District stood 4th place.

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu will receive this award in an event to be held in Delhi soon.

