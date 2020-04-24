Nellore: Sullurpet MLA K Sanjeevaiah violates lockdown rules, takes out a tractor rally

Nellore: Even though Sec-144 is in force and the district administration too asked the political leaders and donors to handover the essentials to the local secretariats meant for free distribution to the poor and needy, Sullurpet legislator K Sanjeevaiah took out a huge tractor rally on Thursday with the Chief Minister's banners and flexi boards violating the guidelines.



It may be noted that police personnel booked cases against Kovur MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy for breaking lockdown rules on Wednesday. Earlier, Sarvepalli MLA K Govardhan Reddy also indulged in distribution activities by garnering big crowds in lockdown period.

Now, it is the turn of Sullurpet legislator Sanjeevaiah who launched Jagananna Kanuka rally on Thursday organising a huge meet with party workers and leaders. He is planning to distribute Rs 2 cr worth essentials and vegetables to the poor in around 60 villages of the constituency.

RS Member V Prabhakar Reddy, who participated in the inaugural session in the town, appreciated efforts of the legislator K Sanjeevaiah and said he had planned around 400 beds in his hospital for the victims of the corona virus and ready to ready to provide additional 1,000 beds, if necessary.

MLA Sanjeevaiah said that they were following directions of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that people shouldn't suffer from hunger and starving during the lockdown and hence accepting donations of the philanthropists and taking up activities with the support of the party cadre.

Naidupet revenue divisional officer P Sarojini, local YSR Congress leaders A Rammohan Reddy, Satyanarayana Reddy and others were also present.