Nellore: Two doctors test Covid positive at Satish Dhawan Space Centre

Nellore: The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) is affected by the Covid pandemic in the New Year too with two doctors testing positive.

Officials confirmed that the doctors and some patients who approached them have tested positive. In fact, some staff members visited their native places in connection with Christmas and New Year and returned to their duties. As part of routine checks, officials conducted medical examinations and they found that both doctors and some patients tested positive. But officials said no new variant omicron case was reported. They sounded alert in the premises and asked the staff to follow Covid guidelines strictly.

In fact, in 2020, more than 100 employees of the organisation tested positive during the peak of first wave and many staff quarters also witnessed positive cases.

