Nellore: Unhindered movement between villages becomes a cause of concern

Nellore: Number of Covid-19 cases has been gradually coming down in Nellore district. Even though the number of positive cases is 72, there are only 47 active cases, while 23 persons have been discharged and only two deaths were reported so far. However, movement of people in various villages is giving some sleepless nights for them and also to officials.

On Saturday night, 15 persons were discharged from the hospitals after undergoing treatment and testing negative twice as per protocol. Now, the situation is under control since the administration was able to identify Delhi Jamaat attendees and their contacts and send them to quarantine. No fresh cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

However, the problem lies with villages located in Rapur, Venkatagiri, and Naidupet where the movement of population is going on unabated between Chittoor and Nellore districts which may trigger the further spread of the virus. Fifty cases were reported only in temple town Srikalahasti and 17 frontline workers were affected by the virus.

Normally, medical warriors participate in COVID-related duties and reside in local areas and visit the adjoining places. "There are chances of community spread in Venkatagiri and Srikalahasti towns and this should be restricted strictly. Now, the officials also permitted movement of people due to Ramadan and it may lead to rise in number of cases," said an employee from Venkatagiri.

Adding to it, some Muslim brethren are sending WhatsApp messages or updating status indicating others where to meet for some time at the time of prayers. People warn that this kind of unauthorised gatherings in rural mosques and Masjids may trigger a further increase in positive cases.