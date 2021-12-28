Nellore: Villagers, Ayurvedic practitioner Anandaiah at loggerheads

Nellore: Villagers of Krishnapatnam opposed distribution of herbal concoction of Anandaiah as he claimed it is a preventive medicine of omicron.

Heated arguments took place on Monday between the concoction maker Anandaiah and the villagers. They complained that distribution of medication in the village has been causing unrest and ill-health due to huge influx of visitors from various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, police entered the village and held discussions with the villagers and Anandaiah for an amicable solution. In fact, on Tuesday, a group of villagers questioned Bonigi Anandaiah about permissions for preparing the ayurvedic medication and also for distributing it in the village.

Vice-sarpanch of Krishnapatnam Venkateswarlu said they were residing close to the house of Anandaiah and have been facing severe problems with the infected persons and others on ambulances and other vehicles entering the village since the first wave of Covid. He said, now, there is no clarity on the omicron variant and its treatment protocols. But he charged that Anandaiah has started claiming that his concoction is a preventive medication against the new variant.

Venkateswarlu said people from various parts of the country have started visiting the village for getting the medication though there is no concrete evidence on its efficacy. He charged that Anandaiah had ignored appeals of the local population and continued distributing the preventive medication. He demanded involvement of the State government for necessary steps for halting the process.

However, Anandaiah pointed out that the State government and the High Court of Andhra Pradesh had permitted him for distribution of P, F, L and K category of medicines. He lamented that the villagers were obstructing the distribution process this year which is inhuman.