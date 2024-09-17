Never allowed unauthorised hawkers in Tirumala: JSP

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal denied the allegations that his party leaders are allowing unauthorised hawkers. “It is YSRCP leaders, who violated all norms and allowed unauthorised hawkers in large numbers in Tirumala and also got licences for shops to their men by pressing the TTD management,” he said while speaking to the media here on Monday.

Kiran Royal stated that during the last 5-year YSRCP’s rule, unauthorised hawkers and also petty shops increased manifold, affecting pilgrim movement and also the serene environment of the holy Tirumala. He claimed the NDA government is determined to clean up Tirumala to uphold its sanctity and stop all forms of unauthorised businesses. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan already asserted that the new government will set right all the wrong doings by the YSRCP leaders in TTD and in Tirumala, he pointed out.

The JSP leader said they have already demanded a vigilance inquiry on unauthorised hawkers and soon the inquiry will be taken up. YSRCP leaders were upset and levelling false allegations against JSP leaders on unauthorised hawkers to protect their interest and cover up their misdeeds, he added.

JSP Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal speaking to the media on Monday