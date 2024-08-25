New, better online system from September 11

Vijayawada : Mines and geology principal secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena said that the department is taking measures for the strict implementation of free sand policy and a new and improved online system will be launched on September 11.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is conducting review meetings daily on sand policy and collecting information on the problems being faced at the stock points and other related issues.

In a press release on Saturday, the principal secretary said queues of lorries waiting for sand are dwindling and the measures taken by the department of mines and geology are yielding results to ensure speedy loading of sand at the stock points.

“Problems are disappearing one by one. Orders have been issued to the police to keep a vigil in the respective areas and check posts will be maintained. The department issued orders to allow only vehicles with valid invoices to the stock points,” Meena said.

He explained that based on the supply capacity of the reaches and stockyards, the date and time of delivery will be in the invoice, and if the transporters reach there at the specified time, it will be enough. Henceforth, vehicles without pre-booked invoices and not scheduled on respective days will not be allowed to wait at reach/stockyard.

He warned that strict action will be taken against transporters who charge more than standard charges announced by the government. Meena said the district collectors have been directed to submit a detailed report to the government on the day-to-day activities, complaints registered and action taken regarding free sand.

He said that people can complain about the problems they face in the matter of free sand through email-id: [email protected]., toll-free number 1800-599-4599 and assured that appropriate action will be taken against each complaint and information will be given back to the persons concerned from the offices of the respective district collectors.

Meena said it has been decided to issue a sand bulletin every day with details like sand reserves, loading progress, number of beneficiaries and available allotment date.

He made it clear that the government’s aim is to improve the ease of booking for the users, facilitate the transportation and streamline the operations, and in this order, the vigilance mechanism will be strengthened.

To avoid overcrowding at the supply centres, the booking process has been shifted to the revenue offices and special counters are being maintained at RDO offices for sand booking and standard invoice system has been introduced for customer booking.

At these centres, all the details related to the customers will be collected and an invoice will be provided to them with mobile number, vehicle number, payment details and transport rates.