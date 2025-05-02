New chapter will begin in Amaravati’s history: Minister

Singarayakonda: Social Welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that Prime Minister Modi laying the foundation for development projects worth thousands of crores rupees in Amaravati, marks the beginning of a ‘new chapter’ for the capital city.

He expressed confidence that under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s capable leadership, the state will make rapid progress in all sectors, creating a capital city that will make Telugu people proud.

The minister visited homes of NTR Bharosa beneficiaries in Ullapalem village of Singarayakonda mandal in Prakasam district on Thursday to distribute pensions.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted that in just ten months of governance, the NDA government has implemented numerous development and welfare programmes.

He proudly stated that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country distributing social security pensions on such a large scale, with Rs 2717 crore being distributed to 63 lakh people statewide every month, including Rs 123 crore to 2.83 lakh beneficiaries in Prakasam district alone.

The minister credited Naidu for increasing pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 2000, and further to Rs 4000. He listed other fulfilled promises, including free gas cylinders for women, doubling the fishing ban period compensation from Rs 10000 to Rs 20000, and providing electricity at a subsidised rate of Rs 1.50 per unit for fish pond farmers. He also mentioned upcoming housing assistance of Rs 3 lakh for SC and BC communities and Rs 3.25 lakh for ST communities.

Dr Swamy described as a victory the Tamil Nadu government’s agreement to file cases against mechanised boats with banned nets illegally entering Andhra Pradesh waters following discussions between the two States.