New chief vows priority to common pilgrims

Tirumala: Top most priority will be given to common devotees and TTD will make renewed efforts to take forward the glory of Sri Venkateswara across the globe through a widerange of Dharmic activities, said Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.



After taking the oath as the TTD Trust Board chief in Srivari temple on Thursday, addressing media persons at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala, he thanked the AP Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for appointing him as the TTD Board chairman. “I wholeheartedly thank Lord Venkateswara who blessed me twice to be the Chief of the world renowned Hindu religious institution of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. In fact, I only own the privilege of being appointed as the chairman of TTD during the tenure of former CM of united AP late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and now in his son’s regime as CM of AP to chair the TTD Board. Even in the previous board I was the special invitee for four years. I thank the Almighty for showering His benign blessings upon to sanctify in His devout service,” he maintained.

TTD will focus on improving facilities to common pilgrims and also ensure more number of them have a hassle free darshan and comfortable stay making Tirumala pilgrimage memorable, he said and added that next priority will be to resolve the issues of employees working in TTD including the long pending housing.

Recalling the achievements during his previous tenure as TTD Board chairman between 2006-2008, he said the massive dharmic programmes like Kalyanamastu-free mass marriages programme, outreach programmes Dalita Govindam, Srinivasa Kalyanams, training to SC, ST, BC and fishermen communities in priesthood which he introduced will be continued with renewed vigour, to cover the vulnerable weaker sections so as to strengthen their bondage with Sanatana dharma.

More social service activities will be taken and in Tirumala and measures will be taken to extend Annaprasadam distribution to provide free food in more places for the convenience of the pilgrims, he said, affirming all the present dharmic and social service activities will also be revamped.

“TTD has been successfully executing all these pilgrim-friendly activities in a big way in the last a few years with the support of the mandarins and dedicated strong workforce. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allotted 435acres of land towards the allotment of house sites to TTD employees and on priority it will be taken up soon”, he added.

Chandragiri legislator Ch Bhaskar Reddy, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam and other officials were also present.