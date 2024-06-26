New collector Ambedkar vows to work for district’s progress

Vizianagaram: Newly-appointed collector B R Ambedkar said that he will work for the progress and prosperity of the Vizianagaram district. Ambedkar, who till now was director for midday meals and schools sanitation wing, has been posted as collector here in recent reshuffle of IAS officers. He previously worked as RDO and ITDA project officer at Parvathipuram, which was a part of combined Vizianagaram district. Speaking after taking charge as collector on Tuesday, he said that he would work as per the priorities fixed by the government and put in his efforts to develop the district in all aspects.

“I have clear knowledge of the district as I previously worked in various capacities here. With the support of the officers and staff, I will work for the prosperity of the district,” he said. Joint collector Kartheek an others greeted him on the occasion. S Nagalakshami, collector of the district has been transferred to Guntur as collector.