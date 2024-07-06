New Collector vows to strive for Anakapalli development

Live
Anakapalli : District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said that she would work continuously to find out problems in the district and resolve them at the earliest.
Assuming charge as the new Collector of Anakapalli district on Friday, Vijaya Krishnan mentioned that she would work for the welfare of the people in line with the guidelines of the State government. She said that she will always be available to the people and would work continuously to develop Anakapalli district on all fronts.
Earlier, the District Collector visited Sri Nookambika Ammavari temple before assuming charge. Endowments assistant commissioner Bandaru Prasad presented a portrait of the Goddess to the Collector on the occasion. District officials and prominent people from various fields met the Collector in her chamber and congratulated Vijaya Krishnan on assuming office.