New dairy opens at Namavaram

Rajamahendravaram: Lakshmi Srinivasa Dairy managing director B Srinivas said that the dairy started supplying milk and milk products to the people.

Speaking at its inaugural function held at Namavaram here on Monday, he said 20,000 litres of milk will be procured daily, though it is having 30,000 litres capacity per day.

Milk producers from 70 villages will supply milk to the dairy. The dairy will pay one rupee extra to milk suppliers on the existing rates and supply milk to the people for Rs 4 less than other milk suppliers, he said. Inaugurating the dairy, K Prabhakar, J Ganesh and AK Jain asked the managing director to supply milk products with quality which is important for the development of any business. Quality and trust are the two eyes to any company, they averred.

They underlined the need to maintain quality in the products which is inevitable to face competition from other dairies.